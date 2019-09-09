MARCH 20, 1949 - SEPTEMBER 7, 2019 Reidsville, NC Larry Douglas "Doug" Barnes, Sr., 70, of Reidsville, went to be with the Lord Saturday September 7, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County after a long hard fought battle with cancer. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday September 11, 2019 in Citty Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro. A native of Guilford County, he was a son of the late Troy V. and Mabel Stephenson Barnes and had lived in the Camp Springs Community of Caswell County for the past 25 years. He was a retired carpenter for Brown Brothers Construction Co. and was of Baptist faith. He loved fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. Doug enjoyed racing and was the number one fan of his son and grandson as he watched them race go carts and stock cars. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Betty Coleman, and Lib Bledsole. Survivors include his fiancé and the love of his life Edna Benfield of the home, daughter: Amy B. Anthony and husband Zane of Stokesdale, son: Larry Douglas "Little Doug" Barnes, Jr. and wife Amy of Elon, Joshua Benfield (Lindsay) of Pelham, brothers: Jack Barnes (Cindy), William Barnes (Sylvia), Wayne Barnes (Mary Ann), and Joe Barnes, grandchildren: Dillon (Kayla), Bobby, Parker, Brody, Tyler, Hayley, Brooke, August, Madison (Dustin), and Summer (Dakota), great granddaughter: Sadie, special brothers-in-law: Mike Jerry and Jody, sisters-in-law: Ruth Vernon (Robert) and Kay Stanley (David), his loving pet dog Jasper, and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be sent to: The American Cancer Society 7027 Albert Pick Rd. Greensboro, NC 27409. The family will see friends Tuesday September 10, 2019 from 6pm until 8 pm at Citty Funeral Home and at other times will be at the home of his daughter. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittfh.com Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.