GILLET, DAVID JOSEPH FEBRUARY 3, 1983 - SEPTEMBER 21, 2019 David died September 21, 2019 at the age of 36. He had attended GTCC. He was a history buff, a tutor, and a mentor. He loved reading, movies, and music, notably the Beatles and David Bowie. David was a funny man. He will be missed by those who knew him. He is survived by his parents: Todd and Susan, and his sister: Molly, his girlfriend: Bailey Davidson, and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. The family will recieve friends and family at Hanes Linberry Funeral Home, 515 Elm Street in Greensboro from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 30. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Guilford County Animal Shelter.