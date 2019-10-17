MARCH 19, 1947 - OCTOBER 14, 2019 Audrey Lynn Gant, 72, of Greensboro, formerly of Ramseur, passed away unexpectedly and painlessly on Monday, October 14, 2019. Audrey was born on March 19, 1947 in Randolph County, NC to Arthur Audrey and Celia Lou Parks Gant, Jr. of Ramseur. She was a graduate of Ramseur High School and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a degree in education. Audrey dedicated her life to helping children reach their full potential, first as a teacher with the Randolph County Schools, and then as a curriculum facilitator for the Guilford County Schools. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beaches of North and South Carolina, which were her favorite places on Earth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Audrey and Celia Parks Gant, Jr. Survivors: son, Talmadge Blevins and wife, Nicole Lungerhausen, sisters, Celia Apple, and husband, Richard, Rosemary Odom, and husband, Phillip, brother, Arthur Gant, and wife, Nancy, nieces, Katy Gant, Mary Hudson, and husband, Kris, and nephews, Taylor Apple, and wife, Erin, and Gantt Apple. The family will receive friends and family in the Randolph County area at Loflin Funeral Home in Ramseur on Friday, October 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The family will receive Guilford County area friends and family at the home of Amy Holcombe and Cile Johnson on Saturday, October 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be a celebration of Audrey's life for friends and family in the Guilford County area on Sunday, October 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Grand at Lake Jeanette clubhouse near Audrey's home. Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com. Audrey was a generous and openhearted soul who always believed in love, equality and inclusion for everyone. In lieu of flowers, food or other condolences to the family, please consider making a donation in her name to Guilford Green Foundation, 1205 W. Bessemer Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408.