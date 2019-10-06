SEPTEMBER 28, 1935 - OCTOBER 4, 2019 Margie Christine Hockaday Myott, whose soul passed from this earth on October 4th, 2019, at Fuquay-Varina, N.C. She was born on September 28, 1935 to the late Jonas Fulton and Cora Moore Hockaday, of rural Johnston County, N.C. She spent her early years on a tobacco farm and in the small town of Four Oaks, N.C., where she graduated from high school in 1953 and was Editor of her high school newspaper. There will be a graveside memorial service at Ridgeview Cemetery, Eden, NC, on Monday, October 7th at 2:00 pm, where family and friends are welcome to share the celebration of her life. Fair Funeral Home is handling arrangements. There will be no formal visitation. In 1955, at age 19, she married her one great love and surviving spouse, Henry Gerald Myott, formerly of Carthage, N.C. Their marriage spanned 64 years and produced five children: Stephen, Samuel (Jeannie), Scott, Stuart and Shelley, all of whom survive her except for Stephen, who died in 1972. She is also survived by grandson Dalton Myott, granddaughters Michelle Myott, Madison Myott and Emerson Myott, great-grandsons Mason Myott Curtis and Christopher Jacob Myott, her beloved brother Dr. J.F. Hockaday, Jr. (Dixie), beloved aunt Sarah Moore, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews; She is predeceased by her grandson Brandon Myott and her brother, Bill Hockaday. She always described her vocation as wife, mother and grandmother, but she was a person of many interests. She was an avid reader and did freelance writing for several publications. Her later years, she spent her time completing a book of poetry and a journal of her life for her children. In the late 70's she worked at Rockingham Community College doing features on students in the SNAP Program and later wrote for Fieldcrest Mills in the Mill Whistle. In the late 80's she worked at the Eden YMCA as an after-school tutor and then as Membership Secretary. She learned to play tennis at the age of 50, playing competitively in the Eden Recreational League. In 1993 she was elected to the Eden City Council where she served for 16 years. For two of those years she was Mayor Pro-tem before her retirement in 2009. She was a community volunteer in several fields and in 1996 was presented an Award of Excellence by Governor Jim Hunt for serving on the Board of Help, Inc., which was instrumental in founding the first shelter for abused women in Rockingham County. She worked several years as a Morehead Memorial Hospital Volunteer, first clerking in the gift shop and then as its merchandise buyer. She was a member of Leaksville United Methodist Church where she served as Sunday school teacher, Bible school teacher, organized the Anniversary Circle for young women, so named in honor of the 25th anniversary of Methodist Women for several years and on the Administrative Board. It is her request that there be no flowers. Memorials may be made to UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Hwy, Eden, NC 27288 or Leaksville United Methodist Church, 603 Henry St. Eden, NC 27288 Cards may be mailed to Henry Myott, c/o Winsor Point, room 30, 1221 Broad Street, Fuquay-Varina, N.C. 27526 Online condolences may offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home Po Box 337 Eden, NC 27289