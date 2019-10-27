APRIL 11, 1927 - OCTOBER 23, 2019 Ellen Edmundson Eskridge Groseclose, 92, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center, Eden, NC, her residence since March 2011. A funeral service will be conducted at Fair Funeral Home Chapel on November 2 at 2 o'clock with a reception following at Morehead-Fair House. A committal service for Ellen and Bill will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski, Virginia at a later date. The youngest child of Allen Taylor Eskridge and Nancy "Nannie" Nichol Eskridge, she was born on April 11, 1927, in Pulaski, Virginia, where she was reared and educated. A 1948 graduate of Mary Baldwin College, she majored in English, enjoying a sporadic teaching career until 1976. She married William Preston Groseclose in 1949, making their first homes in Richmond and Charlotte, finally locating in Eden in 1962. Although her calling was motherhood, she was an avid reader, brilliant conversationalist, elegant hostess, adventurous traveler, and enthusiastic bridge-player. During her active years, Ellen contributed her time and talents to Leaksville United Methodist Church, Yokefellow Prison Ministry, Cooperative Christian Ministries, the Salvation Army, and the Eden Historical Museum. In addition to her parents, Ellen is predeceased by her husband of nearly 69 years, "Bill;" infant son, William Preston Groseclose, Jr.; siblings: Nancy Nichol Eskridge, Allen Taylor Eskridge, Jr. Mary Currin Eskridge Combiths, William Nichol Eskridge; brother-in-law Alan Dyer Groseclose; nephew Truman Bullard Combiths; and Alma Saunders whose gentle love sustained Ellen during childhood. Survivors include daughters: Martha Groseclose Kolling (Chuck), Sarah "Sally" Groseclose Gordon (Norman), Ann Groseclose Campbell (Doug); grandchildren: William Preston Gordon, Ellen Jamieson Gordon, Stuart Preston Campbell , Caroline Eskridge Campbell; sister-in-law Betsy Wrenn Groseclose; many precious nieces and nephews; treasured friends; and countless compassionate caregivers: Sophia Watson, Ruth Martin, the staff of UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center, Hospice of Rockingham County, and Dr. Terry Daniel. For those inclined to honor Ellen's legacy, consider Leaksville United Methodist Church, 603 Henry Street, Eden, NC 27288 or Eden Historical Museum, c/o Jean Harrington, 650 Washington Street, Eden, NC 27288. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd Eden, NC 27288