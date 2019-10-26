Albert "Boots" Bell died peacefully in Hospice of Rockingham County on October 23, 2019 at the age of 82. Albert is survived by his wife Mildred Bell, his children Clintonia Wallace, Rodney Bell, Jason Bell, and Tracy (Antonio) Thompson, his sisters-in-law Mattie Bell, Jane (Franklin) Bass, Geraldine Carson, and Virginia Watlington, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral is scheduled for Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Wesley Chapel in Reidsville with the visitation beginning at 2:30. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Albert "Boots" Bell. Public viewing is Saturday 1 to 7 p.m. at McLaurin Funeral Home. McLaurin Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to www.mclaurinfh.com.