JULY 18, 1932 - OCTOBER 8, 2019 Doris Overman Smith, 87, of Liberty, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side when she drifted off to be with the Lord. Funeral services, 4 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Rehobeth United Methodist Church, Ramseur. Officiating, Rev. Chris West. Burial, Fairview Cemetery, Liberty. Doris was born on July 18, 1932 in Liberty, NC to Jesse and Kate Collins Overman. She was one of 13 children. Doris was a housewife and was awarded a lifetime member of the Garden Club of North Carolina for her work and a member of the Rose Garden Club for over 30 years. She volunteered at Cone Hospital arranging flowers for the gift shop for many years. She was active and instrumental on various committees beautifying the church. She loved the Lord with all of her heart and she was passionate about her family, church, friends, flowers, interior design and taking care of her yard. She was a longtime and faithful member of Rehobeth United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by husband, Jack Johnson; son, Ronny Johnson; daughter, Marilyn J. McQueary and great-grandson, Lucas Matthew Garner and great-granddaughter Mary Katherine McQueary and numerous brothers and sisters. Survivors: husband, Ben N. Smith, of the home, son, Barry Johnson and wife, Connie, of Camden, SC, sisters, Esther Jones and husband, Walter, Mary Lou Allred, step-daughter, Lisa Smith, step-son, Tim Smith and wife, Sherry, granddaughters, Christina J. Garner and husband, Justin, Madison Smith, grandsons, John David McQueary and wife, Katherine, Miles Smith, great-grandchildren, Henry J. Garner, Ephraim McQueary, Michael McQueary, Lydia Sue McQueary, Maddox Smith, Foster Lowther. Visitation, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ramseur. Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com. Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ramseur. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 850 Kildee Church Road, Ramseur, NC 27316.