Victor Ervin Jarvis, 61, of High Point, NC, departed this life Monday, October 14, 2019. Victor was born on August 29, 1958 in Mt. Airy, NC, the son of his loving mother Virginia and the late Charles Jarvis. After graduating from Mt. Airy High School in 1976, where Victor played basketball, Victor moved to Greensboro, NC and later he started working for ConvaTec, a Bristol Myers Squibb Company, for 26 years as a supervisor and a manager for supply chain. He was a graduate of GTCC with an associate's degree, NC A&T State University with a bachelor's degree, and High Point University with his MBA. He also worked for Merrill Lynch and owned his own business, First Born Advisors, with a license and certification in insurance and financial securities. Victor was known for his kind words and beliefs in civil and human rights. Victor knew what was important in his life, God, family, friends, laughter, and food. Victor loved playing golf, bicycle riding, adventures with family and friends, traveling and making people feel safe and loved. Victor was a devoted husband, a loving son, father, grandfather, big brother, uncle, and will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. He leaves behind his beloved wife Brenda, his son, Victor Keon, step-daughters Ashley King and Jeroline Dobson, granddaughter Lillie Nevaeh, grandson Sabastian Young, step-granddaughters Jaire and Jazlin Smith, sisters, Leslie Jarvis and Darlene Davis, brothers, Jerry (Catrina) Jarvis and Ricky Jarvis. A memorial will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point, NC 27265. His family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a tribute at 3 p.m., followed by receiving of friends until 5 p.m. Another memorial service will be held this Sunday, October 20, 2019, at JJ Jones Intermediate School, 2170 Riverside Drive, Mt. Airy, NC 27030 at 2 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at the Covenant Church or Spencer Funeral Home, 824 N. Main St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030. The family of Victor Jarvis, wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the many acts of kindness shown to them during their time of loss.