Steven Neil Lewis, 30, of Hollow Tree Drive, Liberty, died Saturday, October 5, 2019. Memorial services, 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Loflin Funeral Home Chapel, Ramseur. Officiating, Rev. Craig Asbill. Steven was a native of Guilford County, a lifetime resident of Liberty, and was a 2007 graduate of Eastern Randolph High School. He was employed with Stones River Electric. Steven was a licensed pilot and he loved flying. Steven was a kind, tenderhearted, loving young man who was well respected and loved by everyone. He was preceded in death by sister, Michelle Pulliam, maternal grandparents, Warren and Marceline Stewart, aunt, Brenda Baker. Survivors: parents, Steve and Bonnie Stewart Lewis, of Liberty, sisters, Dawn Goode and husband, Robert, of Liberty, Christina Pulliam, of Gibsonville, paternal grandparents, Roy Lewis and wife, Joy, of McLeansville, paternal grandmother, Ruby Kemp, of Asheboro, longtime girlfriend, Christine Layton, of Greensboro, nieces, Michaela Williamson, Madison Goode, Ellie Lewis, nephews, Rodney Williamson, Dakota Pulliam, Hunter Goode. Visitation, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ramseur and other times at the home of Dawn and Robbie Goode, 2382 Ramseur Julian Rd., Liberty. Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com. Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ramseur.