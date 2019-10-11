AUGUST 7, 1926 - OCTOBER 7, 2019 Nancy Jean Stone Drinkard passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on October 7, 2019. She was born to John L. and Victoria Trigg Stone in Lincoln County, Petersburg, TN. She graduated from Lincoln County Central High School in 1942 and from Union University in Jackson, TN in 1946 with a degree in mathematics. While in college, she met George Franklin Drinkard and they were married in 1950 in Jackson, TN. George completed his dental degree and worked for the Naval Senior Dental Program and in private practice before joining the Veterans Administration, where he worked for over 30 years. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, husband Dr. George Franklin Drinkard, Sr., son George Franklin Drinkard, Jr., sister Francis Stone, brothers Lloyd (Dorothy) Stone, Lyndon (Corinne) Stone and Max (Muriel) Stone, and nephews Don Stone and Trigg Stone. She is survived by her son John Leslie Drinkard and daughter in-law Sue, three grandchildren: Jonathan Christopher Drinkard, Julie Christina Drinkard, and Kristin Drinkard (Kenneth) Williams. Nancy is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Lillian Faith, Mya Belle, Caleb Franklin, and Elizabeth Roxanne, three nieces: Sandra Stone (Michael) Davis, Sue Nell Stone (Kevin) Frost, and Debra Stone of Alabama, sister-in-law Corinne Stone, along with several great-nieces and nephews, and family member Tammy Womack. She also had many special friends, including Dr. Melinda Bryant, her trusty golfing partner of many years, Doris Miller and Barbara Anderson. Nancy was a skilled mathematician and had a successful career as a computer programmer and systems analyst with Delco Electronics, Western Electric, Bell South, and AT&T. In 1992, Nancy relocated from Atlanta to Greensboro to be close to her children and grandchildren. In 2008, she moved to Independent Living at Friends Home Guilford in Greensboro. She had many hobbies and accomplishments over the years, including obtaining her pilot's license in 1959, and pursuing her love of golf. Nancy remarkably made her first hole-in-one at age 80. She was an avid reader and managed the library at Friends Home Guilford for several years. Nancy was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Duluth, GA before joining Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro. She was a devoted Christian who continued in Bible study through her time at Friends Home Guilford. Her declining health transitioned her to skilled care, where she was a resident at Clapp's Nursing Center for the last two years. Nancy valued family most of all and was happiest when everyone was gathered together. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, all of whom would say that some of their fondest memories were made with her. A special celebration was held on her 90th birthday which brought together her friends and family who wanted to honor her special place in each of their lives. A graveside service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Masonic Gardens, in Duluth, GA where her husband and oldest son are buried. The family wishes to express appreciation to the staff at Friends Home Guilford during Nancy's stay in Independent Living, Dr. Daniel Paterson of Guilford Medical Associates, and the staff at Clapp's Nursing Center who lovingly cared for her until the end. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund, Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.