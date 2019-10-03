Neva A. Hamilton, age 87, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at UPMC Hamot surrounded by her family. She was born in Houtzdale, PA on December 21, 1931, daughter of the late Arthur and Bertha Grubbs Larson. Neva graduated from Hopewell High School, and began to work for National Electric in Ambridge, PA. She married her husband Robert in Pittsburgh in 1956. Neva worked with her husband for the remainder of her career in their family business. Beginning their business endeavors in Erie at Hamilton's Airport Restaurant, later migrating into Hamilton's Restaurant in Jamestown, NY, and eventually owned four KFC restaurants in Jamestown, Lakewood, Warren, and Corry. Neva and Bob claimed to have acquired twice the credit for their years of marriage, since they worked together 24/7. Neva was a member of Lakewood United Methodist Church of Erie, the Viking Lodge, Rod and Gun Club in Jamestown, NY, and the Chautauqua Powerboat Club. She loved spending time with her family, listening to music, reading, boating, playing bingo, cards, Scrabble (holding several family championship titles) and watching Wheel of Fortune. Neva was also very tech savvy and would frequently video chat with various family members. In addition to her parents, Neva was preceded in death by her husband Robert F. Hamilton; two sisters, Dolores Zahn (Bob), Jean Reed (Bob); a brother, Butch Larson; father and mother-in-law, Clifford and Leona Hamilton; sister-in-law, Juanita Cantlon (Jim); and brother-in-law Bill Hamilton (Jean). She was also preceded by the beloved family dog, Fritz, who will be buried with her. She is survived by her children, Scott W. Hamilton (Sheryl) of Greensboro, NC, Gregory R. Hamilton of Jamestown, NY, Tara L. Schupp (Michael) of Erie, and Tanya M. Stewart (Lee) of Nashville, IL; sister-in-law, Marlene Larson; 11 grandchildren, Erin McDaniel (Cale), Erica Hamilton, Amanda Hamilton, Meghan Bradish (Jeff), Thomas Hamilton, Rachel Patterson (Corey), Brooke Smith (Dan), Kelsey Schupp, Isabella Stewart, James Waugh III, and Alexandra Waugh; 4 great grandchildren, Braxton McDaniel, Jais Atkins, Lennon Hamilton, and Eleanor Bradish; a very dear close family friend, Carol Adams and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (Powell Ave) on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday at the Lakewood United Methodist Church, 3856 W. 10th Street from 10 a.m until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Reverend Bob Lewis will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakewood United Methodist Church. Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.