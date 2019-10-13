At 64, Steven died on the morning of October 9, 2019 in Jamestown, NC while out for a morning walk. A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 27 at 2:30 p.m. in the atrium at Westover Church. There will be a reception immediately following the service. Steven Austin Burns was born in Vermont on March 20, 1955 to Beverly Guillory and later adopted by Roland Burns. He graduated from Boston Conservatory of Music. He moved to Michigan with his family, then down to North Carolina where he married Catalina. Steven was a teacher, a musician, a database manager, a husband, a father, a friend, and an incredibly thoughtful person. He is survived by his wife Catalina; mother Beverly; siblings Paul and Brenda; children Meghan, Brandon, and Chelsea, and granddaughter Thalia. He was a smart, caring, funny, expressive, musical, creative, prolific, stubborn, sensitive man who told awful puns and a range of dad jokes. Steven loved his family and everything he did was an extension of that love. He once made a Christmas album with his wife, Catalina, and asked his daughter, Brandon, to come down from MI to record tracks on it. He wanted to make a multi-generational album because that was who he was. He loved singing and making music with his wife and daughters. He loved talking about books, cooking, politics, and stocks with them. When his daughter, Meghan, first approached the kitchen, he had her in the key role of pancake timer - watching for the bubbles and the edges so they did not burn. Steven was an introvert who expressed his creativity and was able to be flexible when writing songs, singing, playing his guitar, and "estimating" a recipe. To this day, no one can compare to him in the arena of singing Happy Birthday, a billion different ways, one for each new year. He was also an adventurous soul who loved wild, rambling beauty and was the most at peace while on Alaskan cruises with Catalina. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.