JANUARY 28, 1929 - OCTOBER 12, 2019 Greensboro Royce Hoston Riddick, Jr. passed away on Saturday, October 12 at Friends Homes West. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church with the Very Rev. Milton C. Williams, Jr. A reception will follow in the church parish hall. Royce (known as Bud or Buddy most of his life) was born January 28, 1929 in West Memphis, AR. He was the son of Juliette Stamm Fraiser and Royce Hoston Riddick, Sr. He graduated from Hulbert-West Memphis High School, having attended school for 12 years in the same building. He often told people he had attended seven colleges in his early years. After beginning at the University of Arkansas, and attending classes while serving in the U.S. Air Force as a technical sergeant before and during the Korean War, Royce graduated from Duke University. In his meaningful lifetime, Royce served as president of the following: Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at Duke University, his high school class, North Wake Toastmasters Club, Raleigh Bachelors Club, Kiwanis Club of Greensboro, and Greensboro Chapter of Charter Life Underwriters. He served his church, St. Francis Episcopal, as usher, lay reader, chalice bearer, vestryperson, everymember canvas chairperson, delegate to diocesan convention, and senior warden. He was a member of St. Francis church for over 30 years. Royce met his wife Jean in Raleigh while he was employed by Capital Life. Two daughters were born in Raleigh, but Greensboro was his home since 1975. Their extensive travels include Europe, the near East, South America, Alaska and most of the National Parks. He is survived by daughters Julie Riddick Wise and husband Lee of Greensboro; Jeanette Riddick Carson and husband John of Mt. Pleasant, SC: grandchildren - Zack, Lauren, Clayton, and Lindsay Wise, Jack and Doug Carson; sister Betty Clark of West Memphis, AR. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church Outreach Program, 3506 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro, NC 27408.