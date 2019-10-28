MAY 10, 1930 - OCTOBER 25, 2019 STONEVILLE Lena Ellington Dodson, 89, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Hospice of Rockingham County. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Stoneville Municipal Cemetery with Reverend Chris Hicks officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Mrs. Dodson was born on May 10, 1930 in Rockingham County to the late James Philmore Ellington and Bettie Lee Cox. She retired from Basset-Walker and was a member of the Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church for over 40 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Thomas Glenn Charles, John H. Holloway, Jr. and Jerry "Randy" Dodson; son, T. Howard Charles; brothers, Albert Ellington, Jack Ellington, James Philmore Ellington, Jr. and Vernon Ellington; sisters, Margaret Joyce and Betty Patterson. Survivors include her daughter, Charlotte Charles Landi; grandchildren, Shawn Hariston and Gary Johnson Charles; step-daughter, Delores Charles Merritt; brothers, Roy Ellington and wife, Mary and Gary Ellington and wife, Dorothy; sister, Patricia E. Taylor and numerous special extended family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or to the UNC Nursing Center, 205 E. Kings Hwy, Eden, NC 27288. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Rd., Madison, NC 27025