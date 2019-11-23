NOVEMBER 29, 1928 - NOVEMBER 20, 2019 Ann Carr Shaffer Stroud of Greensboro, NC, passed away at her home on Nov. 20, 2019, following several months of declining health. Ann was born in Greensboro on Nov. 29, 1928, to Morris and Annie Lou Shaffer. After spending her early years in Greensboro, she moved with her family to Washington, NC, in the 1940s. She graduated from Washington High School in 1945 and attended Peace College, then returned to Greensboro in the later 1940s where she met the love of her life, T. Moody Stroud, Jr. They were married on Dec. 3, 1949, and settled in Greensboro to share almost 58 beautiful years until Moody passed away in 2007. Ann is survived by her children Martha Ann (and Thompson D.) Litchfield, Jr., of Washington, NC; Susan (and William F.) Forman of Pine Knoll Shores, NC; and Thomas M. Stroud, III, of Washington, NC. Also surviving are grandchildren Hayden (and David) Carter of Lexington, VA; Katie Litchfield of Washington, NC; Tomp Litchfield (and Morgan), of Raleigh, NC; Maggie (and Brent) Baker of Morehead City, NC; Sarah Holt (and Sam) Leslie of Greensboro, NC; Caroline (and Patrick) Lawson of Chattanooga, TN; and Luke Stroud of Raleigh, NC. Great-grandchildren are Rowe, Katie Mac, and Campbell Carter of Lexington, VA; Wells and Carr Eagles of Washington, NC; Thompson Litchfield, IV of Raleigh, NC; Cate Baker of Morehead City, NC; and Ware and Emme Lawson of Chattanooga, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters, Doris Gray of Gastonia, NC, and Peggy Hodges of Washington, NC. Ann was blessed with many cherished friends and neighbors, beloved nieces and nephews, and dedicated caregivers. The family is grateful to everyone who shared in the joy of knowing her. She was a lifelong active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro, and a sustaining member of the Junior League of Greensboro, honorary member of the Greensboro Garden Club, and member of the former Greensboro Study Club. Ann Carr, as she was affectionately known, will be remembered most for her love of family, her enjoyment of people, her unceasing kindness, her graciousness, her optimism, her gentle strength, her ability to make everything brighter, and her unwavering faith in Christ. Close friend or stranger she might start chatting with in the grocery aisle, no one ever left Ann's company without feeling a little better. Friends are invited to stop by and visit the family at 31-E Fountain Manor Drive, Greensboro, from 1 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 23. There will be a private burial and celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hot Dish and Hope Project at First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro, Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, or the North Carolina Estuarium in Washington, NC. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the family and online condolences may offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.