AUGUST 2, 1953 - NOVEMBER 7, 2019 OAK RIDGE William "Bill" Howard Dixon, Jr, 66, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Bill was born on August 2, 1953 in Randolph County to William Howard Dixon, Sr. and Mary Frances Swaim Dixon. Bill was the embodiment of service to God, Country and Family. He was a graduate of the United States Naval Academy Class of 1975 and received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, and later a Master's degree in Business Administration and was a distinguished graduate of the Marine Corps Command and Staff College, a PMP and various other degrees. Lt. Col. William Dixon retired from the United States Marine Corps in 1995 with 14 years of operational flying time, the highlights of his aviation assignments included: multiple shipboard deployments to the Mediterranean, Central America, Caribbean, Western and Northern Europe and West Africa. Bill was qualified in 14 different helicopter models and three fixed wing aircraft; aviation designation of Mission Commander and Flight Leader, Rotary Wing Flight Instructor, Weapons and Tactics Instructor, and designation as a Maintenance Test Pilot. His career continued after military retirement in private and government sectors in North Africa and the entirety of the Middle East. Bill was a fun-loving explorer, always living life to the fullest, with a taste for adventure and a personality that truly shined. He was a tender, soft-hearted man with a sweet, generous, funny personality. His family remembers him as the Greatest Man on Earth, always bringing joy and laughter to those that surrounded him. Surviving are his wife and the love of his life of over 25 years, Rose Dixon; his mother, Mary Dixon; two brothers, Anthony Sherrill Dixon (wife, Renee) and Thomas Alexander Dixon, Sr. (wife, Connie); and many special nieces, nephews, great nieces, and millions of friends. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Kernersville Moravian Church in the Historic Chapel with Pastor Christie Clore officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Gur Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 S Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com