JULY 22, 1926 - NOVEMBER 16, 1926 Edward Lewis Perry, 93, of Liberty, departed this earth on Nov 16, 2019 at Wesley Long Hospital, surrounded by family. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home in Liberty. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Loflin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in Liberty. Edward was born on a farm in Siler City to Edward G. Perry and Vannie Stout Perry on July 22nd, 1926. Losing his father early on as an only child, he worked hard on the farm and shared a special relationship with his Uncle Wade Stout Sr. and his cousin, Wade Stout Jr. Despite having to work hard to keep the farm afloat, he never complained, but described a happy childhood of hunting, fishing and the love of his animals. Edward was employed with AT&T (Western Electric) for 41 years before retiring in 1988. During his early adulthood he loved to go dove & rabbit hunting. He and his beloved wife, Rachel, enjoyed fishing together at the beach and local ponds. Holden Beach was a favorite family vacation spot with children and grandchildren. Dad's green thumb yielded large quantities of vegetables which he always kindly shared with friends. Growing, canning, drying and juicing tomatoes was his passion. He even made some good Scuppernong wine from his grape wines. Deep fried turkey was his specialty on holidays much anticipated by his family. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Rachel Crutchfield Perry. Left to cherish his memories are children Marsha Rosenthal (Gideon) of Greensboro, NC, and Thomas E. Perry (Dannie) of Badin Lake, NC; Grandchildren Dr. Martin G. Rosenthal (Bita) of Tampa, FL, Rachel R. Gell (Mike) of Charlotte, NC; Step-granddaughter Crystal Hudson and her son Parks Hughes; Great-grandchildren Caden Edward Gell and Niayesh Mitra Rosenthal. He is also survived by his special cousin, Wade Stout Jr. (Mary), sister-in-law Peggy Smith and numerous nieces and nephews. Pete, his feline buddy also survives him and was kindly taken in by neighbor, Susie Kivett. A special thanks to his neighbors and friends Kenneth and William Kivett and their spouses, who brought in meals and assisted him in numerous ways throughout the years. "Papa" was a kind, gentle and giving person. He always put his family before himself and will be greatly missed, but always remembered in our hearts. To quote Dr. Suess "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." Papa gave us much to smile about.