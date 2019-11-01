JANUARY 25, 1923 - OCTOBER 29, 2019 Edna Earl Averett Robinson, formerly of Reidsville, NC, passed away on October 29, 2019, in Fuquay-Varina, NC at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Norwood Everett Robinson of Reidsville, NC; her parents, Macon William and Clara Daniel Averett of Oxford, NC; brother Frank Averett and sisters Helen Daniel and Estelle O'Brien, all of Oxford, NC. Edna is survived by her daughters, Dr. Jane Robinson Holt (Vance) of Fuquay-Varina, NC, Carol Robinson Preslar (Clyde) of Charlotte, NC, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and brother, Macon William Averette of Oxford, NC. A native of Granville County, NC, Edna was a graduate of Berea School, Campbell College, East Carolina Teachers College, and University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She lived in Reidsville, NC until 2010, when she moved to Fuquay-Varina. She was employed by Reidsville City Schools for twenty years as an elementary school teacher and as a librarian. Edna was an active and dedicated member of First Baptist Church in Reidsville where she was an ordained deacon. She participated in choir, Sunday School, WMU, and Bible study. Edna volunteered at Annie Penn Memorial Hospital and was active in Garden Club and Study Club. A funeral is scheduled for Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Citty Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Reidlawn Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 409 South Main Street, Reidsville, NC 27320 or to the Norwood Robinson Scholarship at Rockingham Community College through the Rockingham Community College Foundation, 215 Wrenn Memorial Road, Wentworth, NC 27325. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. The family would like to thank the staff of CenterPeace Home Healthcare, the staff of Windsor Point, and the staff of Transitions Palliative and Hospice, for their years of loving care. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St., Reidsville, NC 27320