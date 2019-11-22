MARCH 27, 1931 - NOVEMBER 19, 2019 Lois Hankins Welfare passed away on November 19, 2019 in Greensboro, NC. She was born on March 27, 1931 in Reading, PA and grew up in Wyomissing, PA and Houston, TX, before moving to Winston-Salem, NC. She attended Salem College in the music program and served as soloist for several area churches during college. Lois married John Marion Welfare, Sr. on May 31, 1952. John and Lois moved to Roanoke, VA in 1959 where they made their home and raised four children. Lois was a member of Virginia Heights Baptist Church since 1960 and was in the chancel choir and served as soloist during the first 50 years with the church. Her other contributions to the church were many, including committees such as the food bank, bereavement, music, and taught Sunday school. All of which were in keeping with what gave her heart purpose and joy, serving others always and endlessly. She was active in the Dogwood Garden Club for many years and could often be found in her own flower garden, a place of respite for her. In addition to her flower garden, she was chief nurturer to a plethora of Welfare animals that were never in short supply. Whether a rescued salamander from the back creek, a snapping turtle from the vegetable garden, or the ever-present rescued cat and dog, they found a home in her home. Like her mother, she was governed by grace, humility, endless compassion, love and her Lord. The most beautiful person her family has ever had the privilege of knowing. Lois was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Gundry Hankins; father Donald Wayne Hankins of Winston-Salem; brother Robert Wayne Hankins of Charlotte; daughter Kathryn Leslie Welfare Carroll of Roanoke, VA; and son John Marion Welfare Jr. (Chip) of Roanoke, VA. She is survived by her husband John Marion Welfare Sr. of Roanoke, VA; daughters Martha Kern Welfare Harris of Roanoke, VA, and Elizabeth Weston Welfare of Greensboro, NC; son-in-law Jimmy Carroll of Salem, VA; daughter-in-law Lavonia Carter Welfare (Charlie) of Roanoke, VA; grandchildren Jennifer Renee Welfare of VA, Matthew Scott Welfare (Sarah) of Vinton, VA, Jessica Nicole Welfare Gingerich (Cody) of Christiansburg, VA, Brandon Wade Carroll (Ally) of Greensboro, NC; and great-grandchildren Kathryn Elizabeth Carroll and Joseph Macon Carroll of Greensboro, NC. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. A graveside service immediately following the visitation will be at 1 p.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem. A memorial service will be held at Heights Community Church in Roanoke, VA at a future date. Those wishing to give a memorial, please consider: Heights Community Church in Roanoke, VA; Roanoke Rescue Mission Woman's Shelter, or Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP) in Roanoke, VA. Online condolences can be made through www.salemfh.com.