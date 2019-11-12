Breaking
spotlight
Greensboro.com: Obituaries published Nov. 12, 2019
- Updated
MOST POPULAR
-
Greensboro police officer on paid administrative leave; video shows him with possible hate group at NC A&T homecoming weekend
-
Western Guilford High student in intensive care unit after explosion in chemistry class
-
7 Guilford County schools told to improve scores or get turned over to an outside group
-
Minivan left parked in middle of I-77 traffic was a trap set by robber, Iredell County Sheriff's Office says
-
Downtown Greensboro about to get Smohk'd
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of the Battle for Guilford's Best are inside!