APRIL 11, 1933 - NOVEMBER 6, 2019 MAYODAN Harry Benton "Bink" Griffin passed away with family by his side at UNC Rockingham on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Reverend Brett Gardner officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m., Sunday at the church and all other times at the residence. Mr. Griffin was born on April 11, 1933 to the late Arthur and Bessie Griffin. In 1952, on November the 8th, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Rominger, and they shared 67 wonderful years together. Benton always enjoyed working and providing for his family. He retired as a supervisor for Washington Mills and Tultex. He also enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, building remote-controlled airplanes and working in his building. He spent many hours with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Connie Mack, Billy, Ernest "Doc" Griffin and Betty Jane Collins. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Griffin, his brother Mike, his three sons, Darrell (Sheena), Bobby (Karen), Clay (Tina), his grandchildren, Courtney Shelton (Lee), Brittany Morphies (Adam), Kimberly Vasquez, Victoria Caldwell (Stephen), Heaven, Gabriel, Joshua, Christian, and Mica Griffin, and his great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Jacob, and Liam Shelton, Anderson and Finley Morphies, and his two angels, Erick and Jack Vasquez. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Rd., Madison, NC 27025