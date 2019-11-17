MAY 15, 1938 - NOVEMBER 15, 2019 Gibsonville-Carl Wayne Gerringer, Sr, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Guilford County and the husband of 61 years to Linda Ingle Gerringer who survives. Carl was the owner and operator of Carl's Texaco in Gibsonville for many years and also owned and operated the Whitsett Recreation Park. Carl later retired from the Guilford County School System. Carl served as and Alderman for the town of Gibsonville for 10 years and was a member of the Gibsonville United Methodist Church. Carl served as a volunteer fireman for Gibsonville Fire Department for over 20 years. He was a loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Survivors include his wife, Linda Ingle Gerringer of the home; daughter, Lynda Gray and husband, Jeff of Jamestown and Tonya Peterson and fiancée, George of Warsaw; sons, Carl W. Gerringer, Jr. and wife, Nancy of St. Augustine, Florida and Richard Todd Gerringer of Gibsonville; Grandchildren, Carley Holton and Wes, Katherine Allen and Scott, Michelle Gerringer and Keith, Lauren Talley and Heath, Kristy Hakes and Jake, Jesse Gray and Danielle, Emily Daniel and Cory, Jimmy Peterson, Wayne Peterson and Sara and Todd Peterson and ten great grandchildren; brother, E.R. Gerringer of Gibsonville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward R. Gerringer and Florence Younger Gerringer; sisters, Edna Cobb, Vera Taunt and Willie Clapp; brother, Bobby Gerringer. The family would like to thank their pastor and the nurses and staff of Hospice of Alamance-Caswell for their care and support for Carl during his illness. A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 3:00pm at Alamance Memorial Park by Dr. J. Barry Lemons. The family will receive friends at the residence. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gibsonville United Methodist Church of Gibsonville, 501 Church Street, Gibsonville, NC 27249 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. Lowe Funeral Hoe & Crematory,Inc. 2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215