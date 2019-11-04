MARCH 14, 1946 - NOVEMBER 1, 2019 Rebecca "Becky" Collins, 73, of Kernersville passed away November 1, 2019 in Colfax at the family home following an illness. She was surrounded by her family. Becky will be lovingly remembered at 3:00PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home in Kernersville. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church in Colfax. The family will host friends at a reception in Becky's memory at The Jefferson House in Kernersville following the service. Becky was born March 14, 1946 in Winston-Salem to Burch and Aileen Idol. Becky worked for Ernst & Young for 22 years and retired in 2009 to spend more time with her beloved grandchildren. She was a dedicated steward of The First Presbyterian Church in Kernersville, NC, where she served as the Treasurer. She had many friends and was loved by everyone fortunate enough to know her. She was raised on a farm and grew up riding and showing horses. She was an avid sports fan (especially Atlanta Braves) and loved the beach. She is survived by her father, Burch Idol, 95, of Colfax; her daughter Katie Collins Thomson, Kernersville, and husband Jon; five grandchildren, Jon "Whit" Thomson II, Greyson "Grey" Thomson, Hayden Thomson, Emma Claire Kee, and Preston Kee.; twin brother, Richard Idol and wife Cathy, Winston-Salem; brother-in-law, Brion Cook of Miami, Florida and a niece, Ashley Diebenow and husband Steve of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. She is preceded in death by her mother, Aileen Idol, and brother, John Michael Idol of Miami, Florida. The family will would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice of Winston-Salem for their kindness and compassion as they cared for Becky during her illness. Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.PierceJeffersonFuneralService.com Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC