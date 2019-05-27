GIBSONVILLE Mr. Max Oliver Elmore passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was 88 years old and was born in Browns Summit, NC to the late Charles and Mabel Lee Elmore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark A. Elmore whose life was tragically cut short May 26, 1978. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Carol Andrews Elmore. Also surviving are a son, Timothy L. Elmore (Lisa), grandson, Austin L. Elmore (Caroline), brother, Richard Elmore of Texas, brother-in-law, David Moore and one special "chosen brother," Jim Swaney. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by siblings; Charles Roscoe Elmore, Jr., Elizabeth Johnson, Jim Elmore, Frances Corry, Edna Monnik, Gladys Moore, Peggy Cates, Jean Horner and mother-in-law, Mae Lee Andrews. Max attended Monticello High School and served 4 years in the navy during the Korean War. He was employed with H. V. Allen for 42 years ending his career with them as a Vice President and had the opportunity to travel extensively in the US (a total of 40 states) as well as internationally. He ended his work career with Michael's Backhoe Service. He was a member of Apples Chapel Christian Church and served in many capacities including deacon, trustees, men's chorus, choir and men's fellowship. He and Betty Carol enjoyed traveling to many places in the US, to their place at the beach and especially their trips to the Holy Land, Greece and South Africa. Max enjoyed his family, church family, the CIA Sunday School Class and his community serving them faithfully. He blessed many others with his servant's heart which lives on through his son and grandson. Max's funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Apple's Chapel Christian Church by Rev. Dave Johnson. The family will receive friends from 12:30 1:45 PM Tuesday prior to the service at the church and other times at the residence. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Sherrill and the Cone Cancer Center, Hospice of Greensboro (Jessica, Beth and Crystal) and the Brightstar staff. Donations in honor of Max's life can be made to Apple's Chapel Christian Church, 7345 Highway 61, Gibsonville, NC 27249, Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or a charity of your choice. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.