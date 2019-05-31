GREENSBORO Co-Pastor Elder Carol Lovette Cohen Robertson was the fifth child born to the union of the late Deacon William Cohen, Sr. and Dr. Lettie P. Cohen on November 20, 1939 in Eden, North Carolina. She departed this life May 27, 2019 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Elder Carol Cohen Robertson was married to Elder Bobby Robertson on May 20, 1951 in Eden, North Carolina. To this union four children were born, Walter Dulane, Andrea Lovette, Valerie Denise and Joseph Lamont. Elder Carol Cohen Robertson evolved, following in the footsteps of her eldest sister, as the accompanist for her mother and Gospel Light United Holy Church in Axton, Virginia, beginning at the age of ten. The church grew swiftly, and Mother Cohen's notoriety as a profound speaker brought her into churches that expanded their music ministry with organs. Elder Carol Robertson developed a very unique playing style. One of her musical influences was Errol Gardner, a jazz pianist. Elder Carol Cohen Robertson brought excellence to Southern Pentecostal Church Music. She could not read music but could play skillfully in every key on the organ. Her music filled many homes in the Piedmont while listening to the radio broadcast on Eden's radio station WLOE. Elder Carol Cohen Robertson served as organist for the Southern District Convocation of the United Holy Churches, Inc. for over forty years. She received her ordination as Elder from the Southern District of the United Holy Churches. She also served as Vice-President of the Youth Missionary Department of the Southern District Goldsboro and the coordinator of Youth Hour of the Southern District Convocation. In 2011, she earned an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity Degree from the United Holy Churches of America, Inc. As the wife of Elder Bobby Robertson, she assumed the role of First Lady at Saints Delight United Holy Church in Drewry, NC and later at Mebane's Chapel United Holy Church in Hillsborough, NC. Elder Carol Cohen Robertson helped to found Monument of Faith Ministries, Inc. in 1993, along with Elder Bobby Robertson, serving in the capacity of First Lady and Co-Pastor from 1993 to 2013 and as a Founding Pastor and Pastor Emeritus from 2013 to 2019. Elder Carol Robertson received an Associate's Degree and Certification in Early Childhood Education from Rockingham Community College (RCC) in Wentworth, NC. She attended Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2004 and made the Dean's List. She was preceded in death by her parents, Deacon William and Dr. Lettie P. Cohen, two brothers, Harold Lee Cohen and William Herbert Cohen and one sister, Evangelist Annie Pearl Cohen Hairston. She leaves to cherish her fondest memories: her beloved husband of 58 years Elder Bobby Robertson, four children, Pastor Walter Dulane "Lannie" Robertson of Greensboro, NC, Dr. Andrea Robertson Byers of the home, Minister Valerie Robertson Akins (Douglas) of Greensboro, NC and Pastor Joseph Lamont "Monty" Robertson (Dennice) of High Point, NC; eight grandchildren, JoSef Akins of Brooklyn, NY, Loren Byers of Greensboro, NC, Jasmine Akins of Greensboro, NC, Chelci Robertson, Ashleigh Robertson, Zachary Robertson, Caroline Robertson and Quincy Robertson all of High Point, NC; two brothers, Bishop Harry Cohen (Elder Linda) of Burlington, NC and Dr. James Roland Cohen (Carlene) of Eden, NC; two sisters, Doris Jean Cohen Harbor of Eden, NC and Apostle Mary Esther "Mae" Cohen Lawrence of College Park, GA; sister-in-law Barbara Ann Parham of Eden, NC; brother-in-law Alex Robertson of Baltimore, MD and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends. Celebration of a Graceful Life Services (Part I) will be held Friday, May 31 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Monument of Faith Ministries, Inc. at 319 North Henry Street, Eden, North Carolina. Celebration of a Graceful Life Services (Part II) will be held Saturday, June 1 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at United Holy Churches of America, Inc. Headquarters at 5104 Dunstan Road, Greensboro, North Carolina. Services are entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden.