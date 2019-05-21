GREENSBORO For we know that when this earthly tent we live in is taken down (that is, when we die and leave this earthly body), we will have a house in heaven, an eternal body made for us by God himself and not by human hands. We grow weary in our present bodies, and we long to put on our heavenly bodies like new clothing. For we will put on heavenly bodies; we will not be spirits without bodies. While we live in these earthly bodies, we groan and sigh, but it's not that we want to die and get rid of these bodies that clothe us. Rather, we want to put on our new bodies so that these dying bodies will be swallowed up by life. 2 Corinthians 5:1-4. On May 18, 2019, at the age of 89, James "Bud" K. Hardin received his eternal body. A service to celebrate his life, officiated by Pastor Alan Sherouse, will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 23 at First Baptist Church Chapel followed by interment with military honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive guests from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 22 at Hanes-Lineberry North Elm Chapel. Bud was born in Rutherford County, NC, the first child of five and only boy to the late Boyd Oliver Newton and Rulene Greene Hardin. After graduating high school, he served in the US Air Force from 1948 to 1952, followed by attendance at Clemson University and graduation with a bachelor's degree from Guilford College. For 59 years, he cherished and adored Betty Jo DeWeese, whom he married in 1960. Bud was employed with Western Electric / AT&T for approximately 34 years and retired in 1994 as an associate mechanical engineer. He was a true outdoorsman, loved to fish, hunt and camp. Bud loved animals but especially dogs and he and his daughter, Kathy, raised beagles for several years. His favorite fishing buddies were his grandchildren, who will always cherish annual trips to Disney World, and Taylor, the oldest grandchild, treasures the memory of racing with Grandpa to the big tree in the back yard. (We'll bet that Taylor won the race every time!) Being a grandpa to his grandchildren was his greatest joy. Bud was a loyal fan of the Atlanta Braves and Carolina Tar Heels. He lived his life and raised his family based on his belief and acceptance of Jesus Christ and for more than 50 years was an active member at First Baptist Church of Greensboro. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Jo DeWeese Hardin of Greensboro; children Ken Hardin of Greensboro and Kathy and Jeff Brown of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Taylor and Ella Brown and Aaron Hardin; sisters, Jo Anne Markland, Shirley Mae Black, Pat Whitaker and husband Wayne, and Debra Petersen; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27401. Bud's family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the doctors, nurses and medical staff in the ICU of Moses Cone Hospital for their care and compassion for Bud and their family during his stay. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the family.