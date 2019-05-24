WINCHESTER, VA Susan Wolfe Pannell, 61, of Winchester, VA, passed away on May 21, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center. Susan was born on June 11, 1957, in Tryon, North Carolina to Cletus Claude and Janet (Simpson) Wolfe. She received a bachelor's degree from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina in 1979, and a master of education degree from the University of South Carolina in 1988. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Illinois, North Carolina, and South Carolina, an adjunct professor at Lord Fairfax Community College, in Middletown, VA, and the director of the First Presbyterian Preschool in Winchester, VA. Susan was married to Charlie Horton on June 20, 1980, and they had twin daughters, Laura Horton, of Chicago, IL, and Katherine (Katie) Horton, of Havre de Grace, MD. Following the death of her first husband in 2007, she married Barney Pannell on September 26, 2009. Susan had a deep and personal faith in God from a young age and was an active member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church in Stephenson, VA. She had a passion for working with children, gardening, being outside, and animals. Susan suffered a spinal cord injury in 2009, but continued to live a full life, reading to children at local elementary schools. Her perseverance in the face of this challenge was an inspiration to everyone around her. Susan is survived by her husband, Barney Rufus Pannell; her daughters and sister, Laura (Wolfe) Wright of Richmond, VA; three step-children, Megan (Pannell) Cockrell, Aaron Pannell, and Josh Pannell, as well as three grandchildren, Carter, Callie, and Camille Cockrell. In addition to her first husband, Susan was preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of Susan's life will be held on Saturday, May 25 at 2 p.m. at Burnt Factory United Methodist Church in Stephenson, VA with Reverend Steve Melester officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Center for Spinal Cord Injury at the Kennedy Krieger Institute, 707 N. Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205, or the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, 19 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601, in Susan's honor. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.