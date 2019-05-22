REIDSVILLE Mr. Charles Foust, age 72, passed away May 20, 2019, at the Hospice of Rockingham County in Reidsville, North Carolina. Charles was born November 16, 1946, in Guilford County, North Carolina, the son of the late Mr. Kenny and Mrs. Hannah Mae Richmond-Foust. Charles, a native of Brown Summit, North Carolina, and was a retired senior non-commissioned officer with the United States Air Force. He served 26 years of active service and was a veteran of the Vietnam, Grenada, Panama, and Desert Storm conflicts. He was awarded the Airman's, National Defense Commendation, Good Conduct, Vietnam Service Medals as well as the Vietnam Cross for Gallantry. Also, preceding him in death: four brothers, Mr. Morris Graves, Mr. Milo Foust, Mr. Leroy Foust, Mr. Chauncey Foust; and one sister, Ms. Cleola Foust-Lee. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children: Ms. Wanda Foust, Ms. Cecilia Foust, both of Montgomery, AL; Mr. Donovan Charles Blue of Fayettville, NC; one brother, Mr. Harry Lee Foust (Uneda) of Brown Summit, NC; one sister, Ms. Carolyn "Polly" Fryar of McLeansville, NC; his former wife, Mrs. Tuyet Khanh Lucero of Montgomery, AL; dear friends, Mr. Jule McMichael, Jr. and Mr. George Barber and a large, extended family and a wide circle of friends.