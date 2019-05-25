SILER CITY Maxine Ward Brady, age 99, passed away peacefully May 22, 2019 due to congestive heart failure. She was born July 12, 1919 in Bennett, North Carolina to Hardy and Laura Yow Ward, the third of eight children. She completed her high school education and, still eager to learn, took several courses at Central Carolina Community College after her 60th birthday. She was quite an accomplished seamstress and also enjoyed needlepoint and cross-stitch. Making and sculpting dolls was another of her many sewing accomplishments. She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church of Siler City. Mother enjoyed serving as president of the American Legion Ladies Auxillary and working on the local Girls State representative selection committee. Memorial Day was always a special time for her to show her love for God, the military, and her country. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to whom she was fondly known as "Gran." They loved hearing her tell about growing up during the Great Depression and life in the "good ole days." She especially enjoyed time spent with her family in the mountains and at the beach, shopping, card games with friends, strawberry ice cream, tater tots, and Coca Cola. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brady was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Brady, son, Stan Brady, brothers, Gordon and Hayden, and sisters, Louise, Rachel, and Grace. She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Hancock and husband Burnace of Siler City, brothers, Paul Ward (Brenda) of Siler City and Blaine Ward of Asheboro, sister-in-law, Alice B. Clark of Siler City, granddaughters, Allison Poock (Andrew) of Siler City and Lindsey Miller (T. R.) of Trinity, grandson, Trey Hancock (Leslie) of Apex, and great-grandchildren, Hunter Awtrey, Drew Poock, Tyler and Cate Hancock. A private celebration of life service is planned for July 12, which would be her 100th birthday. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family, and there will be a guest register available for friends and family who might wish to pay their respects. Online condolences may be may at www.pughfuneralhome.com.