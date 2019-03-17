STONEVILLE Barbara Jones Evans, 76, of 140 Rock Hollow Drive in Stoneville, received her wings and entered her heavenly home on Thursday, March 14, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 18, at Friendly Worship Center, 1110 Morehead Avenue in Ridgeway, VA. Burial will follow in the Evans Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening, 6 to 8 p.m., at Friendly Worship Center and other times at the residence. Barbara was born on December 4, 1943 in Leaksville, NC to the late Joseph and Carlene Scott Jones. She was a graduate of Morehead High School, Class of 1962 and was a member of the Friendly Worship Center church in Ridgeway, VA. Barbara was a retired seamstress. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed listening to southern gospel music and taking yearly trips to Pigeon Forge, TN. Barbara liked to visit all the restaurants on her yearly vacation and would always let you know that you were getting ready to pass one of her favorites. She loved Cracker Barrel, whether she was eating or just sitting in the rocking chair watching the grandchildren learn to play checkers or just enjoying God's beautiful creation in the fresh air. While visiting Dollywood, she always wanted to attend the Gospel Feast and listen to all the southern gospel groups every day. She liked to make new friends and share God's love with them. Barbara would even have one of her friends from dialysis bring her back an apple pie from the Apple Barn, yet another one of her favorites. Now, she is enjoying a place that she longed to be and that is heaven. She is rejoicing with her savior and all her loved ones gone before. Barbara says, "Just wait until you see my brand new home." She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Hilburn and husband, Robert of Stoneville; her son, Jackson Evans and wife, Lisa of Stoneville; grandsons, Michael Evans (Kayla), and Chad Evans (Lindsey); granddaughter, Jacey Carter; great-grandchildren, Brantley Evans, Paisley Carter, and Jackson David Evans, Leah and Lilly Hutchens; sister, Jody Evans and husband, Charlie of Eden; and lots of nieces and nephews and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Jackson Evans; brothers-in-law, Clarence Evans and Clyde Evans, Sr.; sister-in-law, Barbara Snow Evans; and niece, Tonia Lynn Mora. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.