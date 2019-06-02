GREENSBORO James Kirkpatrick, passed away on Friday, May 31st at Friends Homes West. He was born on September 20, 1924 in Carrboro, NC to Clarence E. and Nonie Gilmore Kirkpatrick. James graduated from Pleasant Garden High School in 1941, attended NC State until serving as PFC with the Army's 343rd Infantry from 1943-46. He worked in construction for most of his professional career including President of H. L. Coble Construction Co., developing his own firm, Kirkpatrick & Associates, Inc. (KAI), and culminating with the James F. Kirkpatrick Building Division of Paul N. Howard Company. Past affiliations include President of the Carolina Branch of the Associated General Contractors, Director of the National Associated General Contractors, Director of First Citizens Bank, and President of the Tar Heels Senior Golf Association. Over the years he enjoyed daily walks, reading, golf, especially with the "Almost Good Golfers", traveling, sunny days at South Litchfield Beach, and quality time with his family and good friends. He was a member of Guilford Park Presbyterian Church where he had served as Ruling Elder for two terms. James was devoted to his family and is survived by son Jim Kirkpatrick and his wife Jane, daughters, Jody Efird, and Janice Kirkpatrick, grandsons Jay Kirkpatrick and his wife Katharine, Jacob Efird and his wife Jessica, great grandchildren, Jeff, Eliza, Maggie, and John Cooper Kirkpatrick, sister, Ruth Kirkpatrick, and several nieces and nephew. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Geraldine (Gerry) Cooper Kirkpatrick, his brother and sister-in-law, Dan & Barbara Kirkpatrick, infant sister Dottie, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Keith and Jennie Cooper, and grandson John Kirkpatrick. A memorial service will be held at Friends Home West on Monday, June 3rd at 11am following a private gravesite service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family wishes to thank his doctors and the loving staff of FHW for their care and support especially caregiver William. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the Friends Home West Assistance Fund of Greensboro (6100 W. Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410) or The Greensboro Public Library Foundation (POB 3178, Greensboro, NC 27402). Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the family.