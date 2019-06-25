GREENSBORO The stars above are shining even brighter as heaven gained a beautiful angel. Frances Elizabeth Rinehardt Blackwood passed away June 22, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital surrounded by family and friends who loved her fiercely, deeply, and abundantly. There are no words to describe Fran's brand of humor, incredible independence, and courage. She was born June 10, 1933, in Rockwell, NC to Teresa and Glenn Rinehardt. She grew up with devoted grandparents and cousins, playing pranks, and learning to tend to her family's small farm. This led to her life-long love of the outdoors and working in her beautiful yard - a passion bringing her great joy later in life. Fran herself was magnificent, winning pageants and hearts with a flash of her always radiant smile. Fran's greatest joy was her family. After graduating from Pfeiffer College, she moved to Greensboro, where her BFF for life, Louise Julian, introduced her to her great love, Jack Blackwood. They married in 1955 and until Jack's death in 1982 showed their family just what love looked like. They shared adventures in the outdoors with their two children, Terri and Kevin, through family beach trips, water-skiing, fishing, mountain picnics, and croquet and badminton in their backyard. Fran had a wicked, smashing overhead. In addition to being an amazing mom, Fran was a dedicated public servant of the IRS, working in Facilities for 40 years. She enjoyed her colleagues, especially the snacks and treats they brought in from their gardens. She continued to attend NARFE meetings throughout her life. Retirement allowed her to spend more time with what was unarguably her calling in life: being a grandmother to Katherine, Lindsey, Elizabeth, and Austin. "Mama" or "Frannie" knew exactly how to tell the right joke, make the best Facebook comment, get the ripest strawberries from Rudds, and be there at just the perfect times with a hug. She had a crazy knack for retelling plots from books and movies, catching lunch at Lox, Stock, and Bagel, and making sure we knew the words to "Mamma Mia" and "Minnie the Mermaid." She raised us all, and we are stronger for it, as her strength is now ours. She is survived, celebrated, and will forever be honored by daughter and her husband, Terri and Clint Jackson of Greensboro; son and his wife, Kevin and Meredith Blackwood of Raleigh; brother Michael (Carol) of Davidson County; grandchildren Katherine (Brandon) of Burlington, Lindsey of Raleigh, Elizabeth (Dave) of Atlanta, GA, Austin of Raleigh, Connor of Greensboro, and Julianne of McLeansville; and her beloved dachshund Maggie Mae. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Blackwood, and parents Teresa and Glenn Rinehardt. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Dr., Greensboro. A reception will follow at the church. Fran was an animal lover, with a heart big enough to always have a pup in her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA or the animal rescue of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.