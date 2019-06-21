GREENSBORO Dr. William Raymond Bodner, Jr., 81, passed away Saturday June 15, 2019, at his home. A memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Greensboro NC. He went to St. Vincent's College and the University of Saint Louis medical school. He and Anne moved to Greensboro in 1973, where he set up his psychiatric practice. He also worked for the VA Hospitals in both Winston-Salem, NC and New Bern, NC. He is preceded in death by his wife Anne and his brother Robert Bodner. Dr. Bodner is survived by his children Nancy Oschell of Greensboro, William J. Oschell, Jr. of Winston-Salem, Maureen Oschell (Stan) of Seattle, WA, William R. Bodner, III (Sharon) of Ridgefield CT, Fran Roth (Robert), Charles Bodner (Toral Notay) and their children, as well as his sister Mame Mouriz (Laz), sister-in-law Georgene Bodner and two nieces, Darci Oliver and Marci Anderson. We will miss Bill's crazy sense of humor. Among the things he loved the most were Anne, fishing, his yard, golf and getting the best deals ever. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Benedict Catholic Church, 109 W. Smith Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.