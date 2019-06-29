GREENSBORO Estelle Zimmerman Lieb passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, with her family at her bedside. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, 10:30 a.m. at Beth David Synagogue, 804 Windview Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27410. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend to many. To those who knew her, she was loved. Kind and warmhearted, she was always reaching out with a welcoming smile. Born February 24, 1929 in Newark, NJ, the first of three children and only daughter of Charles and Gussie Zimmerman, of blessed memory. Estelle met her husband Mickey upon his return home after serving in the US Army during World War II. Their 62 years of marriage began in 1947. Mickey and Estelle relocated their family from New Jersey to Greensboro in 1968. While raising her family she also worked in a family specialty food distribution business, became an avid golfer, loved gardening and reading. Estelle was predeceased by her husband Mickey Lieb, brother, Irwin Zimmerman and great-grandson Mickey Lee Oldham. Survivors include her brother, Jerry Zimmerman (Toby Zimmerman) of New Jersey; daughters ,Arlene Lieb (Steve Halbreich), Sheryl Lieb; son, Paul Lieb (Miriam Kaftal) of Greensboro; daughter, Bari Lieb Gorelick (Jeff Gorelick) of Charlotte; grandchildren, Lance (Vanessa) Oldham, Seth Oldham, Natalie Rose Craver (Kevin Craver), Anna Leah Kaplan, Civia Lieb Gerber (Ben Gerber), Gabi Lieb Gorelick (Rael Gorelick), Josh Gorelick (Emily Fishman), Gabe Gorelick, Jonah Gorelick. along with eight great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers to direct contributions in her honor to Jewish Family Services of Greensboro, Jewish Family Services of Charlotte and Almost Home Group of Thomasville, NC. Online condolences may be posted at www.advantagegreensboro.com.