GREENSBORO Mr. Levis "Buddy" V. Oakes, Jr., 79, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel. He was born January 12, 1940, in Greensboro to Levis V. Oakes, Sr. and Lillie Kate Hicks Oakes. He was a truck mechanic and worked with Starr Electric Company. He was a member of the Central Carolina Boat Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Moser. He is survived by his daughter, Tonya Oakes and Marty Wyrick of Gibsonville, two sisters, Shelvie (Clarence) McGehee and Dale (Cordie) Beverly, all of Greensboro, one grandchild, Sean (Lindsey) Craven and one great-grandchild, Macy Craven, and his favorite companion, Beasley, his dog. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be considered to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Rd., Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.