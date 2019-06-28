SANFORD Mr. Oscar James Simmons, 95, of Sanford, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born in Floyd County, VA, the son of the late Julian Oscar Simmons and Alma Dillon Simmons Lemons. Oscar was a US Navy-Air Corps veteran and served during World War II. He spent his working years at Fieldcrest Mills and retired as the plant manager at Karastan Service Center in Eden, NC. After retirement, he moved to Floyd, VA, where he owned a Christmas tree farm. Oscar was an active churchman serving in many leadership capacities. His latter years were spent with family in Buies Creek, NC and Sanford, NC. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Sanford. Oscar was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Simmons; daughter, Julia Ann Simmons; brother, Arnold Simmons and a sister, Kathleen Jarrett. Oscar is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, June Bryant Simmons of the home; son, Rev. Dr. J. Michael Simmons and wife Sandra of Coats; two grandchildren, Jeff Simmons and wife Kristy of Charlotte; Sarah Lemons and husband Jason of Fuquay-Varina; five great-grandchildren, Peyton Simmons, Chloe Simmons, Eli Lemons, Levi Lemons and Dylan Simmons. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Reidsville, NC with Rev. Dr. J. Michael Simmons officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Sanford, Senior Adult Ministries, 202 Summitt Dr., Sanford, NC 27330. Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.