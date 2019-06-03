LIBERTY George Thomas "Tom" Moore, 97, of Liberty, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Liberty Friends Meeting with David Hobson officiating. Burial will be following the service at Fairview Cemetery. Tom was the son of the late Anna and George Ernest Moore. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Iva Permar Moore; son, Thomas "Tommy" Moore; grandson, Michael B. Brown; sisters, Mabel Bray and Ann Hinshaw; and brother, Arnold Moore. He is survived by his children, Ernest Maxwell "Max" Moore, Joseph "Joe " Moore, and Nancy Moore Brown; grandchildren, Kim Moore King (Preston), Brad Moore (Emily), Clanci M. Foxx (William), Lindsay M. Armfield (John), Joseph Aaron Moore (Gena), Stephanie Brown Jackson; and brother, Joseph Lee Moore. Tom also leaves behind 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Tom graduated from Liberty High School, Class of 1940. He went on to graduate from Brevard College in 1942 before entering in the United States Coast Guard in WWII. He was a Chief Machinist Mate and served on the USS Eugene. After serving his country, Tom served his community as a farmer in the 1950's, selling eggs, butter and vegetables in downtown Greensboro. He became a land surveyor in 1967 and surveyed for more than 40 years. He was the last elected county surveyor for Randolph County. Tom was faithful to his community and loved serving others. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 81 for 61 years and was a founding member of the VFW in Liberty, where he served as Commander. He also was a founding member of the Liberty Friends Meeting and was on the Board of Directors for Liberty Savings and Loan. In 2015, Tom received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award for persons' who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments, most notably for being a founding member of the Randolph County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post 81, PO Box 42, Liberty, Nc 27298, or VFW Post 8721, 604 S. Greensboro St., Liberty, NC 27298. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the family.