LAKE WORTH, FL Hugh Daniel Morrison, Jr. passed away peacefully at home in Lake Worth, FL, on May 24, 2019. Hugh is survived by his wife, Gloria; sister, Hazel Morrison; daughters Linda (Bob) DeLozier, Vickie Edney, Kay (Ted) Silver, Robin (Dave) Lautenklos, and son Todd (Kelly) Morrison; stepchildren Kim Towe and Mike (Lisa) Ramsey; grandchildren Taylor Garcia, Zachary (Aubrey) Morrison, Makenzie (Sergio) Perez, Marina Morrison, Kendall Garcia, Nicholas Morrison; stepgrandchildren Sean Lautenklos, Rachel (Quinn) Hazelhorst, Natalie (Michael) Smith, Stephanie Ramsey, Alyssa Stansell, Breanna (Manley) Batista, and Cameron Stansell; great-grandson Wyatt Morrison; stepgreat-grandchildren Graham and Gage Hazelhorst, Hudson and Wren Smith, and Dylan, Ellie, and Demi Batista. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh, Sr. and Elma Newman Morrison; wife, Charlotte O. Morrison; brother, Ray Newman Morrison; and grandson, Kevin DeLozier. Hugh was born in Hendersonville on April 28, 1928. He graduated from Hendersonville High School and Cecil's Business College. He began working for the U.S. Postal Service on November 7, 1947, and retired December 2, 1988. He worked in various positions from mail clerk to maintenance supervisor to procurement and services supervisor. During his career, Hugh was stationed at USPS facilities in Hendersonville, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, Spartanburg, Savannah, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Memphis. If there was a problem, Hugh was sent to fix it. He was director of procurement for the Southeast Region when he retired. He had an avid interest in Ford Mustangs, which he shared with his son, and had a nice collection over the years. He was a member of Orlando Lodge No. 69 F&A Masonic Lodge and was proud of his affiliation with the Lodge. Hugh moved to Palm Beach County in 2003 after he and Gloria were married. He was ecstatic being in the warm Florida sunshine and loved his life here. He loved all his family and had that great love returned to him. There will be a memorial service for Hugh at his home on Saturday, June 1. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607-1435 or the charity of your choice.