HIGH POINT Mrs. Carolyn Hayworth Allen, 86, resident of High Point, passed away on June 2, 2019, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield after a period of declining health. Carolyn was born August 23, 1932, in High Point, a daughter to John C. and Vera Hepler Hayworth. She grew up in Jamestown, graduating as the valedictorian from Jamestown High School in 1950. After taking business courses, she worked as a secretary for E.F. Craven in Greensboro before marrying Chet H. Allen, her husband for over 65 years, life partner and best friend. After their wedding in 1954, she lived briefly in Maryland and then moved to Illesheim, Germany, through her husband's deployment with the U.S. Army. They lived in Germany for 18 months and during that span, enjoyed traveling and visiting Western Europe. She returned to High Point in 1956, where she and her husband started a family. In 1963, she moved to Lenoir, becoming active in the First Methodist Church and the Lenoir Service League. In 1980, she returned to High Point, where she was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and later Jamestown United Methodist Church. During this time, Carolyn worked with her husband in the furniture showroom of Dansen Contemporary, greeting market visitors and assisting sales reps. Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her husband of High Point, she is survived by two daughters, Anne Calohan and husband Bill of Rustburg, VA and Amy Lewis and husband Jeff of Greensboro; a daughter-in-law, Lorri Allen Stephenson of Kernersville; three granddaughters, Morgan Calohan of Evington, VA, Emily Allen of Kernersville and Deni Lewis of Greensboro; three grandsons, Sgt. Willie Calohan and wife Kristen of Central Valley, NY, Sam Calohan of Rustburg, VA and Nicholas Allen of Kernersville; and one great-grandson, Will Calohan of Central Valley, NY. She was preceded in death by her son, John Christopher Allen; her brother, John Chester Hayworth Jr.; and her parents. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Jamestown United Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Latimer and Rev. Jim Watford officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service in the church fellowship hall. A private inurnment will be held at the church columbarium Monday morning. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jamestown United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main St., Jamestown, NC 27282 or to Pennybyrn at Maryfield, 109 Penny Rd., High Point, NC 27260. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.