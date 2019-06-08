GIBSONVILLE Gwendolyn Louise Crabtree Lackey of Gibsonville, NC. passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. The funeral will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019, 1 p.m. at Presbyterian Church of the Cross in Greensboro, NC with burial to follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Gwen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who always enjoyed a joke, song or smile. She lovingly hosted her family and her favorite pastime was spending time spoiling her grandchildren. She loved camping, boating and sharing a laugh with her friends and family at lakes and beaches. Upon retirement, Gwen and Dick spent their time exploring the United States and Canada camping. Gwen was employed with Bellsouth Telecommunications, Tanger Outlets, and the Greensboro Housing Authority. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marcus and Mary Crabtree and a brother, Timothy Crabtree. Gwen is survived by her husband, William Dickey Lackey; children, Shawn Lackey and wife Diana, Andrea Kennedy and husband Bobby; siblings Mike and Gretchen Crabtree, Nancy and Carlton Phoenix, Beth and Scott Vernon and Missy Benton; grandchildren, Samantha Lackey, Benjamin Lackey, Allison Lackey, Nathan Kennedy, Shelby Kennedy, and Savannah Kennedy; great-grandchildren, Makayla and Madalynn Kennedy; special aunt and uncle Ann and Leo Schillaci; brother-in-law, Don Lackey and Christine Crabtree. Visitation will be held at George Brothers Funeral Home in Greensboro on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.