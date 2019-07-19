APRIL 29, 1930 - JULY 17, 2019 Mary Ann Wells Brittain, 89, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Beacon Place, Hospice House. Mrs. Brittain's funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 at Summerfield-Peace United Methodist Church with the Rev. Denise Kilgore-Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. A native of New Hanover County, NC, Mary Ann was born on April 29, 1930, to the late Herbert Ebenezer Wells and Rhett Morgan Wells. She grew up in the Wilmington area and then moved to Summerfield at 15 years old. She enjoyed woodworking and outdoor activities, boating, skiing and swimming in earlier years. She was retired from Lorillard Tobacco Company with 33 years' service and a long-time member of Summerfield Peace United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Laura Susan Brittain. On September 8, 1948, she married Robert Willson Brittain. Surviving are her husband of 70 plus years, Robert W. 'Bob' Brittain of the home; daughters Anna Marie Brittain and Lynn Patrice Carter, both of Winston-Salem; sisters Rhett Wells Linville of Missouri and Flo Meade Recoulley of Greensboro; 5 grandchildren Bobby Johnson, Britt Everhart, Melissa Kelly, Rebecca Mock, and Dianna Mock; and 5 great-grandchildren Cody Johnson, Kaitlin Johnson, Grady Everhart, Nicole Stanley, and Zachary Kelly; great-great-grandchildren Westin Stanley, Logan Stanley and Carson Stanley, as well as loving nieces and nephews. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Brittain family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale Chapel P.O. Box 690