SEPTEMBER 4, 1938 - JULY 16, 2019 Wayne Joyce Evans, 80, of Stoneville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County following a brief illness. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Evans Private Cemetery on C&N Smith Mill Road. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the funeral home and other times at the home of JoAnne E. Johnson. Wayne was born in Rockingham County on September 4, 1938, a son of Howard Reid Evans and Mabel Joyce Evans, both deceased. He was a tobacco farmer most of his life and loved to garden. He was a friend to many and a good neighbor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty C. Dalton Evans, brothers, Bobby Evans and Howard Evans and a stepson, James Dalton. He is survived by his brothers, Alton Evans and wife Susie of Sandy Ridge and Pete Evans of Madison; his sisters, Elaine Smith and husband J.D. of Mayodan, Marie Hopkins of Stuart, VA, JoAnn Johnson of Madison and Vivian Lester and husband Darrel of Sandy Ridge; his stepchildren, Judy Seagraves, Ricky Dalton and wife Wanda and John Dalton and wife Lib; and several stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved them all, but Isaac Curtis (aka Pedro) was the apple of his eye. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Nancy Coleman, Caretaker of the Evans Cemetery, 390 C&N Smith Mill Road, Stoneville, NC 27048. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC