SEPTEMBER 24, 1959 - JULY 13, 2019 Catherine Louise Jackson, 59, of Fernandina Beach, FL, passed away peacefully at Community Hospice July 13, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Catherine resided in Fernandina Beach, FL at the time of her passing, having relocated in 2006 from Greensboro, NC, where she was born and raised. Catherine is survived by her mother, Ruth Ann (Sutherland) Jackson residing in Fernandina Beach, originally from Greensboro, NC. Catherine is predeceased by her father, James Ronald Jackson, who died May 17, 2019. Loved and treasured by her surviving sister, Jane (Jackson) Hawthorne and spouse Michael H (FL); sister, Julianne (Jackson) Kiser and spouse Gary (AL); niece, Sarah Hawthorne Nachbauer and spouse, Matthew (FL); nephews, Stephen Greeson and spouse, Elizabeth (FL); Michael Hawthorne II and spouse, Chelsea (FL) and additional nieces and nephews reside in AL: Matthew Kiser, Jake Kiser, Kristi Dennis and their families. She had 4 great-nieces and nephews (and one more on the way), Lacey, Nicholas, Emily, Matthew James (M.J.) and one great-great-niece, Lauren. Catherine graduated from Guilford College in Greensboro, NC with a major in criminal justice and had an entrepreneurial spirit. She went on to successfully run her solely-owned title search business, "Triad Title," for 36 years. Dancing was one of her passions, alsa, West Coast swing to name a few. She received many dance awards over the years. In 1999, she opened a popular Latin dance club named Rumba Latina in Greensboro, NC. It was a favorite dance spot for many years. Extremely athletic and health conscious, Catherine participated in numerous triathlons. She also earned her black belt in karate and worked as an instructor. Travel was her passion. Over the past 20 years, she visited over 12 countries and 13 other exotic destinations, where she climbed the highest mountains, jumped out of airplanes and always "Took the Road Less Traveled." Treasured by all who knew her, Catherine was passionate, kind and generous. Her many friends and family would describe her as one of the most brave and courageous people they have ever had the honor to know and love. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Warner Community Hospice of Nassau, (904) 407-5800. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.