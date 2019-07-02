ADVANCE Saturday, June 29, 2019, Dwight Lee Welborn, 84, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and reunited with his wife of 63 years, Evelyn Welborn; daughter, Scarlett Welborn and great-granddaughter, Zeata Leah Jackson. He was also preceded in death by parents, Mattie and Charles Welborn; brothers, Blaine, Ralph, and Harold Welborn; sisters, Kathleen Wells, Hallie Welborn and Mary Tucker. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel, 108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC. The family will greet visitors from 1 to 2. Dwight ("Sam" as known by many) was born February 18, 1935, and spent his childhood in Wilkes County. He grew up understanding the value of hard work and certainly carried that value throughout his life. Dwight was introduced to Evelyn on a blind date, arranged by his friend, Gordon Mathis, and married in 1954. Dwight carried his work-dedicated ethics throughout his life in the progressive way he and Evelyn fashioned their lives--leaving the town, family and people they knew, to build a better life for themselves. Dwight's final career spanned over 37 years at P. Lorillard. He worked hard and rarely missed a day of work. Dwight was a true doer and achiever, despite his physical limitations. After his work day, he continued his work at home- teaching and worshipping Jesus Christ, gardening, playing with Sheila and Scarlett and keeping a pristine lawn. Since becoming a great-grandfather, Dwight's favorite moments have been spending time with and watching James Jackson grow. James provided many smiles and entertainment. In fact, Dwight was the first person James smiled at. Dwight's greatest love was and is his Lord Jesus Christ. If the church doors were open, he felt he must be in attendance. For most of his time in Guilford County, he attended McLeansville Baptist Church. Since moving to Advance, NC, he has been a devoted member of Yadkin Valley Baptist Church. He was heartbroken when his legs would no longer permit him to attend church. Dwight is survived by daughter, Sheila Mays (Charlie) of Advance; granddaughter, Ivey Jackson (Corey) and great-grandson, James Jackson of Advance. He is also survived by sisters, Betty Jo Bame (Curt) and Ann Gray (Howard) and brothers, George Welborn and RJ Welborn, plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family wishes to sincerely thank caregiver, Judy Barillaro, Trellis Hospice & Supportive Care, and the wonderful volunteers from Davie County EMS. Judy Barillaro spent the past year caring for and being a true friend to Dwight and family. Judy provided guidance, comfort and knowledge to Sheila, as they cared for and stayed by Dwight's bed, during his transition from earth to Heaven Friday into Saturday morning. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.