SILBER, GLORIA MARCUS JANUARY 10, 1923 - JULY 23, 2019 GLORIA MARCUS SILBER, MATRIARCH, PHILANTHROPIST, AND book club president, died at the age of 96. Grandma Glory was beloved by her son Philip, her daughters and their spouses, Linda and David Birnbaum, of Chapel Hill, Susan Silber and June Peters of Tacoma Park, MD, and Debra Silber and Jeffrey Medoff, of Greensboro. She was the proudest of her eleven grandchildren (Bernie, Holly, Lisa, Danielle, Avi, Kara, Ari, Sar, Mica, Carmi, Gena) and nine great-grandchildren (Matan, Ariel, Diana, Riley, Audrey, Bridgette, Shai, Juliet and Asher) and a 10th on the way (???). She would tell anyone who would listen that everyone in her family was beautiful, then add with a wink and a smile, "but I'm not biased." Gloria Ruth Marcus was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on January 10, 1923. Her parents, Bob and Bessie, lived above their jewelry store. Gloria was a doting sister to her younger brother Stanley and a precocious student and lifelong learner, from winning statewide debate tournaments to a master's degree from Montclair State Teachers College. She played the piano beautifully, and she cherished summers at Camp Roselake in the Poconos. She was an avid reader as a child and well into her nineties. Gloria worked as a truant officer while her husband fought in World War II, then taught English and social studies. She taught her grandchildren their numbers and letters in walks around the neighborhood, reading mailboxes and street signs together. She loved Scrabble and challenged all of her visitors to a game or two, which she rarely lost. Gloria married her "handsome husband," Gene Silber, in 1942 at the age of 19. They met when Gloria was just 13 years old, and it was love at first sight. When they were reunited after the war, they moved to Teaneck, NJ. As Marcus Jewelers grew to eight stores, Gloria relished working in the family business. She especially enjoyed her customers' excitement with owning a new piece of jewelry. In 1982, Gloria and Gene moved from Florida to Durham, North Carolina. They were active members of the Judea Reform Congregation, community leaders in Hadassah and Jewish Federation, and renowned milkshake makers and dried fruit purveyors [and favorite babysitters for their grandchildren]. They traveled the world, marking their travels in red push-pins on their wall-sized world map. They were passionately committed to Israel and to education; they took each grandchild on a trip to Israel, and they provided each grandchild, and others, with the gift of higher education. She loved moving her grandchildren into their freshman dorms and burst with pride at their graduation ceremonies. Gloria was always elegant and stylish. She preferred bright colors (never black), always wearing bright pink nail polish and matching pink lipstick. Gloria loved CNN Headline News and the New York Times. She even read the sports pages and the box scores so that she could talk with her grandsons about basketball. She was not a very good cook, but she loved holiday meals and special one-on-one dinners with children and grandchildren. These dinners always ended with chocolate ice cream or creme brulee. Grandma Glory was a constant source of unconditional love for her family. Her Pollyanna spirit, insatiable curiosity, wit, and compassion will live on in our memories. The family wishes to thank her Nurse Care, NC team of Sherry, Ty, Kiki and Zara for providing tender loving exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hunterdon Developmental Center, Cottage 13 Fund, P.O. Box 4003, Clinton, NJ 08809-4003, would be meaningful. Funeral service will be on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Judea Reform Congregation, 1933 W. Cornwallis Rd., Durham, NC and burial to follow at Judea Reform Congregation Cemetery, 2560 Jones Ferry Rd., Chapel Hill, NC.