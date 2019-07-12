SEPTEMBER 23, 1919 - JULY 8, 2019 Mrs. Elizabeth S. Dowdy, 99, passed away on Monday (July 8, 2019). She made her transition peacefully at her home in Greensboro, NC. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13 at Providence Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC, with Reverend Doctor Darryl Warren Aaron officiating. Family visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Following services, internment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park. The Perry J. Brown Funeral Home is assisting the family. Mrs. Dowdy was the devoted wife of the late Lewis Carnegie Dowdy, sixth president and the first chancellor of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. Mrs. Dowdy was born on September 23, 1919, in Terre Haute, IN to the late Lemuel Smith and Etolia Holt Smith. She was educated in the Terre Haute public school system. At the age of 15, she entered Indiana State University, also in Terre Haute, and graduated at the age of nineteen. After graduation, she moved to Goldsboro, NC for her first teaching position. She met Lewis Dowdy, her future husband, in Goldsboro and they were married at her home in Terre Haute on June 26, 1943. As the wife of N.C. A&T's former Chancellor, Mrs. Dowdy served the university community, university visitors and the community at large with grace and compassion. Fervently supporting her husband and all his efforts, she was a mainstay and dedicated supporter of the university. Mrs. Dowdy continued her teaching career throughout her husband's tenure as A&T's president and chancellor. She retired from teaching in 1981 after a career that spanned 38 years in North and South Carolina. Mrs. Dowdy was a member of several service organizations including the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, The Links Inc., the Alpha Wives, and other affiliations. She was also a charter member of the Greensboro chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. She and her late husband were dedicated members of Providence Baptist Church. After she retired from teaching, Mrs. Dowdy helped to start, and was very active in, the church's Christian Fellowship Hour. She shared her literary talents by writing a play performed at the fellowship hour entitled "The Emerging Butterfly." Mrs. Dowdy leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Lewis Dowdy, Jr. (Patricia) of Charlotte, NC, Lemuel Dowdy (Cynthia) of Southern Pines, NC, Elizabeth Dowdy King of Greensboro; five grandchildren, Donna Dowdy, Sherron Ledbetter, Lemuel Dowdy, Jr., Maria King, Jordan King; and three great-grandchildren, DeJoire Barnes, Jordan Dowdy, Kherrington Ledbetter and a host of extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewis and Elizabeth Dowdy Scholars Program at A&T. Please make checks payable to North Carolina A&T Foundation, Inc., and write "Dowdy Scholars Program" in the memo line. Mail donations to Advancement Operations, Dowdy Building, 4th Floor, Suite 400, 1601 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27411.