JUNE 7, 1945 - JULY 19, 2019 Robert C. "Bob" Williams, Sr., 74, passed away peacefully Friday, July 19, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 25 at First Presbyterian Church Chapel, 617 North Elm Street. Interment will follow at 3 p.m., Mount Union Cemetery, Troutville, VA. Bob was born June 7, 1945, in Yonkers, New York, son of the late Sharon and Ruby Williams. He graduated from Grimsley High School, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Cheri Potter. Soon after, Bob was drafted to serve our country in the Army overseas in Germany. Bob was a graduate of Guilford College with a degree in geology and UNCG with a degree in business administration. He worked as a soil scientist (with the USDA) in Florida for a year and a half and then returned to Greensboro to manage, along with his father-in-law, and later own a local moving and storage company and also a distribution company contracting with the United States Postal Service. Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather, with an incredible big heart, who devoted his life to providing for his family and others, whom he always put before himself. He was a selfless, sharing and caring man who will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He instilled in his family the value of relationships and love for one another, by his words and by example. In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Marie Williams. He is survived by his dearly loved wife, of 50 years, Cheri Lynne Potter Williams; sons, Robert Creighton Williams, Jr., Matthew Patrick Williams and wife, Sarah and granddaughter, Eliana Grace Williams. Also surviving are many extended loving family members. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. Online condolences may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home 515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401