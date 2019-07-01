GREENSBORO Rev. Dr. Sampson Buie, Jr., aged 89 (SeptemBER 18, 1929 JUNE 27, 2019), died on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Beacon Place Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, NC. Funeral services for Rev. Buie will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church, 1106 Tuscaloosa Street, Greensboro, NC 27406, preceded by Visitation from 10:30 am to 11:00 am. Interment will follow immediately at Roberts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 439 Roberts Chapel Church Road, Goldston, NC 27252, preceded by Visitation. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Perry J Brown Funeral Home, 909 E Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. Rev. Buie served as senior pastor at Roberts Chapel for more than 40 years, assistant minister at Providence for more than 50 years, and pastor of various United Methodist Churches in the Piedmont Triad for more than 10 years. A native of Fairmont, NC, Buie attended A&T College (now known as NC A&T State University) earning a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Education in 1952. While at A&T, he was student body president and a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. From 1983 to 1993, he served as Director of the 25,000-member NC A&T National Alumni Association. Buie earned a Master's degree in 1973 and a Doctorate degree in 1982, in Educational Administration from UNC-Greensboro. Buie served as 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army from 1952 to 1954. Honorably discharged, Buie studied at Crozer Theological Seminary and married the former Catherine Oates, now deceased, originally from Kings Mountain, NC, and a former Guilford County public school teacher. They made Greensboro their home where they raised their three children, Debra, Janice and Velma. From 1954 to 1970, Buie served as the first African American Field Executive Director for the Old North State Council of the Boy Scouts of America, formerly, the General Green Council, receiving the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service to the Boy Scouts. In 1970, Buie joined the staff of NC A&T State University as Community Relations Specialist and Assistant Professor of Adult Education in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy. From 1993-1997, Buie served as Deputy Secretary for Programs in the NC Department of Administration. In this capacity, Buie provided leadership and support for the departmental groups that advocated on behalf of citizens within the state. A tireless community servant, Buie worked with a multiplicity of civic and community organizations. Among his many affiliations, Buie served on the Board of Directors of the Rotary Club of Greensboro (the first African American inducted to this chapter). He received many awards for his service culminating in 1997 with the coveted Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award from Governor James Hunt. Survivors include daughters Debra Buie Decker (Desmond), Janice Buie Gibbs (Tony deceased), and Velma Buie Smith (Robert); daughter-in-law Mearlon Buie (Shepherd deceased); grandchildren Desmond Decker II, Alicia Samantha Buie, Sierra Leola Buie Decker, Maggie Catherine Buie Foxx, Robert Sampson Smith, Alia Leatrice Smith; brother-in-law John A. Staton; three great-grandchildren; and loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the professional and support staff at Beacon Place Hospice and Palliative Care, Brighton Gardens, and Cone Hospital, all in Greensboro, NC, for the personal and thoughtful care provided to our father over his last few years, months, and days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a charitable donation in memory of Rev. Dr. Buie to Roberts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 439 Roberts Chapel Church Road, Goldston, NC, 27252; Providence Baptist Church, 1106 Tuscaloosa Street, Greensboro, NC 27406; NC A&T Alumni Association, Inc., Alumni Affairs, Alumni Foundation Center, 200 North Benbow Road, Greensboro, NC 27411; the Boy Scouts of America, Old North State Council, 1405 Westover Terrace, Greensboro, NC 27408, or to promote advances in cancer research.