MAY 12, 1929 - JULY 18, 2019 Madison--Marian "Jack" Tucker McCollum was born May 21, 1929, in Rockingham County. She died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Hospice of Rockingham County. The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home, and other times at the residence. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Ellisboro Baptist Church with burial following in Woodland Cemetery. She was a graduate of Madison High School and a devoted member of Ellisboro Baptist Church. Jack was a member of several organizations which included the Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary, Madison Fire Department Auxiliary, and the WMU. She retired from Gem Dandy with 20 plus years of service. Jack enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and cooking. She loved her family and friends, and will be remembered for her gentle, humble spirit. Mrs. McCollum was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, William Thomas McCollum, Jr. (October 30, 2017); parents Charlie Tucker and Hattie Mae Covington Tucker; brother Charles Tucker, Jr. and sister Joan T. Corns. Survivors include sons Tommy McCollum, Danny McCollum and wife Cheryl, of Madison, NC and Michael McCollum and wife, Theresa, of Florence, SC; grandsons, Dustin McCollum, and wife Lori, of Chesapeake, VA and Benjamin McCollum and wife Katie, of Lexington, SC; granddaughters, Tricia Foody and husband Jim, of Kernersville and Christy Knight, of Madison, NC; great-grandsons, Gavin McCollum, of Chesapeake, VA, George, Jr., Zach and Josh Knight, of Madison, NC; great-granddaughters, Emma Thomerson, of Kernersville, NC, Rachel McCollum, of Chesapeake, VA, and Emmalyn and Margaret Ann McCollum, of Lexington, SC, and sister-in-law, Jean Tucker, of Madison, NC; and special friend of the family, Brenda Ward, of Madison, NC. Special thanks to Hospice of Rockingham County and caregiver Telina "Ladybug" Alcorn. Memorials may be made to Ellisboro Baptist Church, 160 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025 or Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel 127 Ellisboro Rd. Madison, NC 27025