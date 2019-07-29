Geraldine Ruth Thadine Garrison, known as "Geri," died 22 July 2019. Her life's work done, and her mortal body worn out, her indominable spirit passed on to join loved ones who preceded her. Rejoice and be glad for her. The daughter of David Sanderson Garrison Sr. and Violet May Lewis, Geri was born 31 October 1933 in San Diego, CA. The eldest grandchild of Harvey Lee Lewis Sr. and Sarah "Satie" Catherine Orr, Geri attended school in San Diego from 1938-1946. Surviving the Depression years and WWII in San Diego, Geri witnessed snow during the winter of 1945 in San Diego. During the summer of 1946, Geri's family moved to Santa Ana in Orange County where she continued her education, graduating in 1951. After earning associate of arts degree in natural science at Santa Ana Jr. College in 1953, she transferred to University of California at Berkeley to acquire a bachelor of arts degree in educational psychology in 1955. After college, Geri worked at a summer camp where she was the lifeguard, counselor and cook. While Geri loved the camp work, her first regular job was at the School for the Deaf in Berkeley. Following college graduation, Geri accepted a position with the CIA in Washington. D.C., enjoying the travel by bus to her destination. In 1961 she entered St. Benedict's Monastery in Bristow, VA and taught at several elementary schools in VA, culminating as principal at All Saints School in Manassas. In August 1974 Geri accepted a position as school psychologist and moved to Eden. She found the job incredibly rewarding and exciting, observing students learn subjects and solve problems. In the mid-eighties she became director of exceptional children for Eden City Schools and test coordinator for the elementary schools in Eden. When the four school systems in Rockingham County merged in 1993, Geri remained as a school psychologist to retirement. During her life and through her retirement, Geri had a passion for continued education, taking college courses after retirement. Her interests ran the gamut from tai chi to Russian, from nutrition to religion, from history to poetry, thence to painting and crocheting. For many years Geri took painting lessons, leaving behind a sizable body of work. As a child, Geri was an avid stamp collector which fueled an interest in other countries, cultures, languages, history, and how people worked together. As a family historian, Geri made numerous research trips and taught genealogy courses. In 1999 Geri joined the Washington Crossing DAR chapter in Pennsylvania, along with three of her cousins, yet primarily attended local chapter meetings, including at Madison. A sociable person, Geri enjoyed talking with people and listening to their stories, knowing that multiple people told the same story with significant differences, yet every version held value. Swimming and other sports (i.e. fencing and boxing) were important to Geri, especially in her retirement years. A frequent swimmer, she qualified for Senior Olympics on multiple occasions. A superb pet "mom" to both dogs and cats over the decades, she trained one of her dogs for agility competitions. Always willing to volunteer, Geri fulfilled her civic duty for many years volunteering at local voting sites. Survivors of Geri consist of many family members and friends, most particularly a niece in Illinois and two nephews (one in AZ and one in CA), all children of her beloved brother David. Locally, Geri was the attentive and proud godmother to all three of the children of Gordon and Pam Drews. A "celebration of life" memorial will be held on August 4, 2019 at 4 p.m., St. Frances Springs Prayer Center, 477 Grogan Rd., Stoneville, NC 27048. One of Geri's early lessons in life was "It's not important whether you win or lose, only how you play the game." Geri learned her life's lessons well and practiced them daily. During her 85 years, she impacted the lives of many people, both in her personal and professional life. Forever entertaining and interesting, she will be profoundly missed. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Frances Springs Prayer Center or Hospice of Rockingham Co.